Oregon’s health care system is under attack and failing. “The State Government, which is the most wasteful, inefficient, and dysfunctional health care entity in Oregon, now wants to take complete control over health care by banning private insurance and private employee health insurance policies …” (Taxpayers Association of Oregon).
Oregon Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, is among the lawmakers now spearheading a proposal to charge Oregon taxpayers an income tax for health care: $22 billion, up to 8.2% of your income.
Under the current leadership in Salem, and the unions that fund them, government laws have pushed health care workers out of their jobs and desperate hospitals have had to re-hire them at double and triple the rate, effectively stripping them of revenue. As Oregon nurses fled the state, Oregon outlawed hiring bonuses, while other states increased them to as much as $12,000.
After losing $103 million in four months, hospitals may now stand to lose $400 million by year’s end.
First came $400 million tax on hospitals. Then came high wage laws, mandatory salary increases and various new payroll taxes.
Then the “health employee vaccine mandate.” Oregon was one of six states that said, “Get vaccinated or get fired with no exceptions.” Consequently, droves of health care workers quit. The unvaccinated were joined by the vaccinated who did not want to deal with the ensuing hospital understaffing chaos. All these people had just suffered through their worst year ever, under COVID.
The feds dumped $4 billion in COVID relief money in Oregon. Not one red cent was spent on hospitals or staffing. In fact, $1 billion was squirreled away in a slush fund for later use.
Meanwhile here I sit and stare at a $820 half-hour doctor visit that I, Medicare and my insurance company must pay as well as a pound block of butter for $5 and a gallon of distilled water for $2.59. The chickens have come to roost.
Exit stage right.
Grant Darrow
Cove
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.