Oregon’s health care system is under attack and failing. “The State Government, which is the most wasteful, inefficient, and dysfunctional health care entity in Oregon, now wants to take complete control over health care by banning private insurance and private employee health insurance policies …” (Taxpayers Association of Oregon).

Oregon Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, is among the lawmakers now spearheading a proposal to charge Oregon taxpayers an income tax for health care: $22 billion, up to 8.2% of your income.

