For those citizens who don’t receive the reports from the Taxpayer Association of Oregon, I wanted to pass on some critical tax data ahead of the election. According to this group, Democrat Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, is urging the next governor to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction that can save money for an average Oregonian with a mortgage up to $2,000. Tina Kotek has previously supported efforts to reduce the interest deduction. Although not perfect, the deduction currently saves Oregonians up to $1.2 billion dollars. Oregonians already pay more in property taxes than the national average, while state government spending is among the top five in the nation per capita, according to the Taxpayer Association.
While saying that the mortgage deduction favors high-income homeowners, Gov. Brown and House Speaker Kotek voted for SB727 that allows millionaires to use a special narrow tax rebate toward an electric vehicle purchase, costing us taxpayers $55 million. Gov. Brown also promised Intel (the tech company) tax break incentives, even though Congress just approved free handouts to tech companies.
Democrats have been less than prudent with our tax dollars yet are always eager to find ways to raise more taxes, something stressed-out taxpayers enduring high gas prices, high food prices and inflation are not willing to take without a fight. Let’s see a change in our state government this election with a conservative Republican named Christine Drazan for governor.
