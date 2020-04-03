Here come all the "vote for my pal" letters. Happens every time there's an election.
Boyd Rasmussen is the Union County sheriff. He's done that job for a while now. I haven't read about some attorney taking over our county jail on his watch. No one has told me all sorts of "woe is me" tales about the sheriff's office being in jeopardy for this or that. The sheriff's office isn't in litigation for any wrong doing I'm aware of.
Seems to me the sheriff's office is running pretty well, looking from the outside in.
I know if I call Boyd I can talk with him on the phone. I know if he's busy I can make an appointment to see him. I know he and I hold many similar views from conversations with him and what he's said when I've heard him speak in public.
I don't know why I'd care what someone who doesn't even live in my county has to say about my sheriff. It's inconsequential to me.
I don't know why I'd vote to send someone not qualified to be my sheriff to the police academy for 16 weeks on my tax dollars to become qualified to do the job I'd already be paying for.
I don't know why I'd pay someone to reinvent the wheel re: contacts important to the job, develop inroads attained from years of service etc. It's not always what you know, often it's who you know.
I don't know why I'd consider folks that say one thing and do another. Let's see, a deputy is in charge of union business, that organization votes to support the current sheriff. The deputy leading the union resigns his position and runs against his boss. The association withdraws their support. Re-read my first sentence.
It's not time for a change while things are going fine. It's time for change when they aren't.
I'll vote for Boyd Rasmussen again. He does what he gets paid for and more. You do what you like. That's the great thing about our republic we get to choose.
Michael Gove
La Grande
