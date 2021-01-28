My brother and I would like to thank Oregon State Police trooper Ryan Moorehead, of Elgin, (working out of La Grande), for his professional, courteous and timely response, when we were stranded on Tollgate at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
We were in a no cellphone zone with no engine power or heat. Officer Moorehead stopped during the middle of a slush-snowstorm, moved us into his heated vehicle which had two-way communication. He arranged for a wrecker and stayed with us until we were towed away.
Henry and David Morgan
Imnaha
