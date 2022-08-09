Electric utilities are about to get a free pass to take your land or your neighbors’ land in condemnation proceedings.
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is going to allow utilities to take your land before the utility has all the permits required to do so. The main reason — it takes too long. I am the only “public” at the table and have been up against PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, and the Consumer Owned Utilities (Co-op’s, Public Utility Districts and Municipal Utilities).
Will you help?
The case docket, AR 626 — Certificate of Public Convince and Necessity (CPCN) aka “condemnation” is in its final phases. It started in September 2019 with informal rulemaking and staff recommending, among other things, that condemnation be the capstone or final process after all other permits and regulatory reviews are completed. The utilities wanted a waiver in special circumstances that mostly involve the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) and the counties. Staff stuck to their position.
Once we went into formal rulemaking, the commissioners became involved, everything changed and the pro-utility/pro-transmission mentally of the commissioners came to full light as they rewrote most of the rule(s). In order accommodate the utilities’ desire for a waiver and side-step LUBA’s slowness the OPUC would have to use its super powers and cited ORS 197.180 State agency planning responsibilities. If that didn’t work the commissioners sited OAR 660-030-0065(3) to condemn your land. This looks and smells like an end-run around other state agencies and counties to serve the utilities.
I have also been pushing them, in writing and verbal testimony, to develop environmental justice (EJ) filters. These EJ filters will look at critical factors that the other agencies and the counties do not look at in their rules. These include but are not limited to, cumulative economic, health and environmental impacts and to make sure they look at the demographics and are not putting a line in economically challenged or communities of color.
Over and over the commissioners have been reminded that the public does not have the time, money, or knowledge to be at these meetings and it is the commissioners’ job to see that the public’s values, health and security are taken into consideration. Only one commissioner, Thompson, asked about environmental justice and seemed concerned.
This Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. is the last time to submit comments before the OPUC sides with the utilities and gives them what they want. I apologize for not ringing the alarm bell sooner but I believed in the process. I do not now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.