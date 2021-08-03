Wow, great pretzel logic.
Let’s be honest here. The For the People Act isn’t for the people. It is for the Democratic Party — period. This is bill HR1, which will allow anyone to vote in our elections without showing any form of ID. to show that they are American and they have the right to vote here in this nation.
Teresa Smith-Dixon's letter in the July 13 Observer makes it sound like you are anti-American if you don't vote for it when in fact just the opposite is true. Is it not the American way to have honest and fair elections? The election of 2020 showed what happens when the rules are changed: Anyone from anywhere in the world can and did come in and vote.
Now as far as Jim Crow goes, just look at the beginnings of the Democratic Party and you will see where it came from. Our Joe Biden in 1974 voted to keep from busing black students into his area to keep it white. Joe Biden in 1994 helped to pass the crime law that put many Black people in jail.
Joe Biden has now at only six months in office allowed hundreds of thousands of illegals from all parts of the world to come here to vote in our upcoming elections without any ID to prove who they are. This is the true intent of the bill HR1.
If you read Teresa Smith-Dixon’s letter and listen to Joe Biden on TV, you will see that they both say the same thing, almost word for word. If you take just a few minutes and see if what I have written here is true, you will know the truth.
J.R. Kauffman
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.