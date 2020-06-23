"If you slide into a ditch in Union County on a cold wintery night, the first folks to come by will almost always stop to help. Even if they are conservatives and you have a bunch of liberal bumper stickers, they pitch in and help out." That is the story I tell out-of-town friends about the quality of the people and their values here in our valley.
Sadly, this good neighbor attitude is slipping just now when we all face an invisible enemy. Lots of our community members are stuck in the ditch in a big way — our much loved elders, little kids with immune issues, so many of our friends who have some kind of health issue, they are at serious risk of a terrible illness or death. Even young healthy people have died from this, and many will have lifelong organ damage.
This is serious, friends. The facts are clear. The science is not in dispute. Experts around the world tell us the same thing: Wearing masks works. Staying 6 feet apart or more works. We are hardy, tough people and we can easily help our community right now by this minor effort. Or — just say "to hell with our community." Which is it going to be?
The virus does not care if you voted for Trump or not. If you are tough or not. If you are not worried for yourself, you probably are worried about our economy, which will worsen and not recover if we have an even larger outbreak here. That is a fact.
All of us need to be good examples to one another. Taking care of our community is a basic value we all share. It is time to step up and help.
Leaders of the community, in government, business and others need to rise to this challenge and truly lead. The county commissioners, who have been a disservice so far, should serve us by asking The Observer to print their picture on the front page wearing masks to show its critical importance. They could ask leaders of the community, first responders, business leaders and the like to join them. This is the health of our community we are talking about.
No one likes wearing a mask or social distancing, but this is a minor effort to protect our community and economy. A few more months of helping out will make a huge difference, and then good treatments and vaccines should be available. Compare what our elders did for us in fighting in wars to protect us, building this country, sacrificing for families and community. For sure, we can do this.
Peter Barry
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.