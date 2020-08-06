My heroes have always been teachers, and I marvel at that mysterious something deep inside them. I'm not sure what it is or how they got it, but I'm positive the "something" they have is not found in the rest of us.
Virtual learning cannot be as good as in-class learning, or we would have been doing it years ago. But the virus won't stop teachers from teaching. It's what they do, no matter what. The year 2020 has been extremely difficult for students, but I can't imagine the anxiety teachers are feeling in today's world. The children will learn, regardless of its origin, as long it's not canned knowledge off the shelf. My heroes need to dish it out, and they will.
With age comes wisdom or lunacy, or something in between, I guess. With all the insight acquired over 73 years, I'm finally old enough and wise enough to know all that wisdom and $2.75 will buy me a cup of coffee. Old man wisdom is only meant for other old men, to badminton back and forth as they sit and spit around potbellied stoves. It's wasted on the ears of youth.
The young will acquire wisdom of their own, but only through knowledge. That's where my heroes come in, as they teach not just numbers and ABCs but also the skill of how to learn. As a bonus, and for no extra pay, they teach such things as compassion, forgiveness and tolerance. They teach our children in all aspects of life, and our children will grow wise from it.
Wise enough to someday gather on a back porch in bibbed overalls to sit and spit for a spell, to talk about things that matter and to look back on a good life — a good life due in some small part to those with the mysterious "something" deep inside.
Hug a teacher — but not yet.
Mike Hayden
Cove
