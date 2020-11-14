To those who may have missed the article in The Observer, Tuesday, Nov. 10, about Mike Benge, a veteran, please read it. It will be life changing. I am grateful I took the time on Veterans Day 2020 to do so.
This man is remarkable and deserves more than words can say. Thank you, Mr. Dick Mason, for writing this amazing story of heroism, bravery, courage and humility. In this day and age, we could use more of these character traits.
On a personal note, I would like to also acknowledge a man I knew who was an amazing World War II veteran who left to fight at age 18, promoted immediately to private first class, saw plenty of combat and worked as a medic. He was my father, who I lost way too young, who rarely spoke of his experiences. Luckily, we have a treasured, detailed war journal he wrote for us.
I feel proud, also, to work for La Grande School District, especially after witnessing the time our amazing teachers took to teach their students the importance of honoring our veterans. One of the district’s music teachers, Kate Dunlap, created in my opinion the most beautiful video for Veterans Day this year I have ever seen, featuring activities our elementary school students performed. Thank you, Kate, for capturing our student’s efforts.
Thank you for your service, Dad, Mr. Benge and for the thousands of other servicemen and women who fought for our country’s freedom. We owe you all a debt of gratitude.
Annette Howell
La Grande
