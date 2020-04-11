Snail mail to the rescue. We’ve all seen numerous suggestions on how to creatively fill time while we are under what I call house arrest. Minus the global positioning device fastened to our ankles. A few years ago, my adolescent granddaughter and I decided to reinvent the wheel with a little handwritten snail mail. Not typed and printed, not emailed, not Facebooked, and not tweeted … whatever that is. I wanted her to feel the excitement of checking the mail each day, waiting for a letter from Grandpa, or a decoder ring, or a Betsy McCall cut-out doll, or news from the Buck Rogers fan club. Did I just date myself?
In this new world of instant gratification, we might be missing out on something that was ordinary, and special: anticipation. During the reinvention, which was intended for Mya, I found that, unbeknownst to me, I was running a little short of anticipation myself. I loved getting those four or five lines of news with backward S’s, crossed-out words and a drawing of me (I think). I found myself walking a little more briskly to the mailbox wondering if there might be a letter from Hermiston, with a smudge, a handwritten address and a crooked stamp.
Try it, if you don’t need to be instantly gratified. These are the good old days.
Mike Hayden
Cove
