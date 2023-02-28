Regarding The Observer article on my discrimination complaint (ODE denies appeal of curriculum ruling, Feb. 18):
The final line from the ODE denial of my complaint reads: “In denying your complaint, the Oregon Department of Education is not holding that your claim is untrue. However, in the absence of additional information, the Oregon Department of Education cannot investigate the matter,” (Mark Mayer, ODE).
I requested additional information from the La Grande School District:
• authors/titles of the resource materials reviewed by Ms. Becker
• objective criteria on which the resources were evaluated
• why rejected resources were rejected, and why Shapiro et al. (2013) was selected
The district responded: “La Grande School District is not the custodian of the requested documents and cannot provide them per your request.”
School Board Policy INB states: “Teachers will present both sides of controversial issues….” This was reinforced by the clear instructions given to the teacher by the Curriculum Review Committee after the first challenge and approved by the School Board: “Committee recommends teacher meet requirements of board policy INB (Studying Controversial Issues) and explicitly present both sides of racial wealth gap and/or reparations as outlined in the policy.”
What some students might think or believe is never mentioned in the Board Policy and is irrelevant as to the presentation of an alternative perspective. What the teacher presents is the crucial element. Virtually every school district in Oregon has a similar policy.
I urge the public to watch the “Racial Wealth Gap” video (YouTube) and read the “alternative perspective” article, the two curriculum challenges and the school district’s responses, and the District/ODE responses to my discrimination complaint (these documents are all public records). The reasoning used by the school district in these documents illustrates the district’s philosophy of education.
The issue raised has important implications for how the school district uses “supplemental” curriculum materials (like the video and article) and the ability of the public to view these materials and hold the district accountable for their use.
Steve Boe
La Grande
