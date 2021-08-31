Cody Bowen, your position is more of a law enforcement position than speaking for everyone in Union County. You are elected into that position and can have a prospective recall petition filed for your public office. This isn’t where you can make wild false accusations about the accurate current state of public health and safety, which you are meant to uphold requests by law and ordinance through the position elected into. What you can do and should do is support the medical staff as they are on the frontline of this fight. Not you, not yet, and certainly not speaking for all of Union County.
Cody, please let us all know when you have received a medical degree, one of many that allow you to stand up for our so-called injustices in mask-wearing. Mask-wearing is far from an injustice. What is an injustice is the fact that some families have gone without their parents, grandparents, etc., because they decided not to wear a mask or get vaccinated, and unfortunately those persons lost their lives with new variants.
My fellow brothers and sisters in blue, I truly have the most love and appreciation for what you all do on any given day. You put yourselves out there with your vests, duty belts and gear, and taking care of things so we can rest peacefully. You all have such a fight on your hands. I hear what some of my brothers and sisters in blue are going through in other states.
Here is what I have an issue with: When I went into law enforcement we had to make certain our vaccinations were current with the requirements of the department, and the same goes for our military personnel. So what makes this any different for you, Cody, or anyone else when we are trying to preserve what we have left?
Union County, I have already heard so very many medical personnel state that "this virus is no joke." Please, please take care of yourself.
Jeanmarie Warren
Elgin
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.