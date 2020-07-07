My reason for writing is two-fold: First to voice my disappointment in the recent La Grande Landmarks Commission's vote to delay the opening of the bowling center, Brickyard Lanes, and second, to rally support for getting this community space open and available for family use as soon as possible.
As a lifetime resident of La Grande, I know full well the benefit of access to healthy, family-friendly activities, and I believe bowling is a great example. The many years I spent as a patron of Blue Mountain Lanes yielded many benefits: exercise, the opportunity to participate on a team, cherished memories and lifelong friends. My children participated in bowling leagues as well and share my regard for this positive family experience.
The Kiesecker family has invested deeply and worked tirelessly to bring the sport of bowling back to our community. Their renovations of the old Eagles building on Jefferson Avenue have been tasteful and conscientious with regard to the building's inclusion in the Downtown Historic District. It saddens me that while we watch our city strive to provide a substantial range of activities for our families the Landmarks Commission has failed to find a suitable solution to avoid additional financial burden and construction delays to the completion of the bowling center.
With all due respect to the ideal of preserving the historic value of our sweet town of La Grande, I should hope those regulations would not become more important than the practical needs of our own residents. In this light, I encourage the commission members to reconsider their recent decision with the hopes of finding a less costly and more timely solution that will get Brickyard Lanes open for business.
No doubt our community is now facing its share of economic burdens as the result of COVID-19. Isn't this the perfect time to show flexibility and support in keeping our local businesses afloat?
I have decided to donate $500 to the Kieseckers to assist with their renovation costs. I would like to encourage others to make contributions as well. Communities by definition require people to work together for the benefit of all, and I believe this is a worthy cause.
Thank you, in advance, to the commission, for your consideration of this matter, and to the citizens of La Grande for your support of our businesses.
Karen Van Blokland
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.