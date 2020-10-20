What choice do we have? From a former liberal Portlander, a gay male with morals, I stand at a crossroads like our country does. I have to choose between two greaseballs, carrying luggage we all knew they carried. I do not consider myself socialist, Republican nor Democrat. I am a conservative American with freedoms, thank God. I, too, am tired of the nonsense from the top. We chose this soup. Now we gotta eat it.
Max Lorelle
Enterprise
(0) comments
