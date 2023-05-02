I understand and appreciate The Observer’s commitment to journalistic neutrality and the regularity of publishing “both sides” of issues when it comes to the paper’s Opinion page.
But Gary McCoy’s April 25 cartoon depicting a child asking a parent to “identify as a man for just a bit” so they can play catch together is transphobic (see also April 11) and detrimental to objective journalism and our community in general.
Whether people want to believe it or not, in rural Oregon, even in a very red county, there are trans people among us. And, just like anyone with whom we may disagree, they deserve our respect and our acceptance.
There is a difference between good-natured political satire (Joe Biden is so old! Trump got in trouble again!) and threatening, targeted bigotry. McCoy’s cartoon is shameful and reinforces outdated, inaccurate cliches about gender identity that will only buttress the biased beliefs that some people hold.
As a somewhat recent transplant (2009) to this area of the country, I subscribe to The Observer to better understand where I live and those around me. But I already know the stereotypes and discrimination that our transgender friends and family members face every day.
The Observer should know better than to promote misguided ideologies like McCoy’s that cater to the lowest among us.
Michael Sell
La Grande
