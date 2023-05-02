I understand and appreciate The Observer’s commitment to journalistic neutrality and the regularity of publishing “both sides” of issues when it comes to the paper’s Opinion page.

But Gary McCoy’s April 25 cartoon depicting a child asking a parent to “identify as a man for just a bit” so they can play catch together is transphobic (see also April 11) and detrimental to objective journalism and our community in general.

