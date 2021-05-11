I enjoyed The Observer's front-page feature article May 1 about the trees of our community. It was such a complete article that with paper in hand we should be able to go out and check out these trees, and further appreciate them.
Teresa Gustafson, I am grateful for your continuing work, pushing ahead to plant trees this year. It continues to amaze me what a difference trees make, especially this time of year. La Grande is so beautiful right now.
Jo Carmichael
La Grande
