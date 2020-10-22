To the woman driving up to the food bank: He doesn't care if you get food, get evicted or get sick. He just wants you angry. Trump is not your friend.
To patriot militias: He will provoke you to fury and violence, but when you get in real trouble, "Oh, I don't know who they are." Trump is not your friend.
To pro-life voters: He will abandon that precious baby the moment she or he is born. No clean air to breathe, no safe place to play, no parks for all. No guarantee of a quality public school, no protection from homelessness. Trump is not your friend.
To farmers: He demoralized your workers, destroyed your trade agreements, denied the hazards of climate change on agriculture. He forgets you the minute he's done talking. Trump is not your friend.
Mary Cooke
Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.