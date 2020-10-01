Tuesday night, while watching the so-called “debate” between President Trump and former Vice President Biden, I began to realize I was not watching a debate but a brawl between a tyrannical bully dripping with arrogance and a gentleman attempting to defend himself. With out-of-control interruptions, the red-faced bully insulted anyone in the audience who understood the conventions of democratic dispute, insulted the moderator who attempted to practice that tradition and insulted a former vice president respecting that tradition.
More than once, I reached out to shut off the broadcast, then waited, hoping the bully would, at least, back off. Could he control his rant, his desire to intimidate Joe Biden? He clearly wanted to force the moderator to ignore the rules, let him rant on and on. I wished there had been a gavel, or maybe a switch to shut off his mic, or a more effective or enforceable agreement before the occasion.
Why would anyone invite this bully to a debate to inflict his demagoguery on us all? In fact, he had the exact opposite effect for which he was reaching. He wanted to impress us with power and passion, but I disliked him even more. He sounded like a hubris-infected dictator, a Hitler, who could never listen to or hear anyone but himself. Who can believe such a bully wants to be president of the United States? He doesn’t even have ears.
George Venn
La Grande
