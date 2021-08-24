As a long-time member of this community and former La Grande School District Board member, I want to share information about the current situation in hopes of preventing unforeseen negative consequences in our community.
1. Our school board and district administrators have your children's best interest at heart. I know firsthand that they want what is best for our kids.
2. The mask mandate is out of our control, as a school district and community.
3. By unenrolling students, you are not hurting the governor — you are hurting our community.
4. Unenrolling students will reduce jobs in our district, taking jobs away from talented educators, whose skills/experience are in high demand right now.
5. LGSD money benefits the community beyond primary wages, and by decreasing the district's enrollment numbers you will hurt local businesses, force people to leave and decrease the number of opportunities for our children.
6. Important programs in the school district, such as music, sports, clubs, etc., will have to be cut because of decreased enrollment.
7. "Boycotting" the district will not impact the governor or the new mask mandate.
In conclusion, unenrolling your students will not force a change in policy (set by the governor in Salem). Rather, unenrolling your students will hurt our community.
If you are angry about the mask mandate and concerned about its impact on your students, take your fight to the governor. She is the only one who can change it.
Michelle Perry
La Grande
