I was mayor of Joseph from 2009-2019. During that time I worked closely with Mike Barry, who was the go-to person for the Small City Allotment grants that all small cities count on to help with their street paving needs. Mike fought for Northeast Oregon against the other regions to ensure we got our fair share.
Mike was always aboveboard, and you could count on him to do what he said he would do.
I urge everyone to vote for Mike for Union County Commissioner. He knows the county and he knows how to work with Salem.
Dennis Sands
Sierra Vista, Arizona
