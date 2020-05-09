I recall a recent conclusion by Union County commissioners that the county could not provide anything in the way of direct assistance to its citizens struggling with the pandemic health emergency. They should take another look around.
Perhaps the county would not raise property taxes this year. And seriously consider lowering property taxes to help households get back on their feet.
The pandemic has hit all county folks hard. The county can directly help a lot of good people if they want.
Thanks.
Chris McLaughlin
Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.