I endorse La Grande City Council candidates Alex McHaddad for mayor, Denise Wheeler for Position No. 2, Dr. David Glabe for Position No. 3 and John Bozarth for Position No. 6. I believe this team of a special district executive director, musical theatre director, optometrist and former councilor bring energy necessary to renew La Grande. Their "Renew La Grande" platform emphasizing increasing city transparency, supporting instead of impeding businesses and plowing the roads more often during winter is beneficial not only for La Grande residents but all Union County residents who live and work in the hub of Northeast Oregon.
Our county seat should be safe for everyone who visits to do everything from shop and go to the bank to pay taxes and register to vote. I am proud to support these pragmatic problem solvers to lead La Grande into the future.
Laura Eckstein
Chair, Union County Republicans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.