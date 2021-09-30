The Union County Commissioners, with apparent disdain for science or logic, passed a resolution declaring an emergency due to their prediction that some health care workers might rather leave their jobs than comply with a COVID vaccination mandate (“County declares health care staffing emergency,” Sept. 16).
Maybe they forgot — almost any occupation comes with at least some obligation to protect the well-being of one’s clientele or that of the public.
So what’s next, Union County? Restaurant owners are having trouble hiring kitchen staff; perhaps the county should exempt them from sanitizing counters, washing hands or refrigerating meat. We have a shortage of school bus drivers; maybe more people would apply if we were not so picky about their drug tests or their driving record. We could recruit more law enforcement officers if we didn’t worry about gun safety or codes of ethics.
Bars could hire more staff if they didn’t have to check IDs and enforce smoking bans. There would be more educators, coaches and Scout leaders if not for cumbersome requirements for sexual misconduct training. It would be easier to recruit teachers if we would let them teach whatever they want, and not be restricted to a “subject” or a “curriculum.”
Union County leaders might think they are staging a revolt against state government, but they are wrong. Instead of protecting public health, they sided with those who deny personal and professional accountability. In so doing, their own actions have become revolting.
Matt Cooper
La Grande
