I would like to propose Union County get a BottleDrop, BottleDrop Express or bottle return center. There are a number of them in Oregon already, mostly on the west side of the state.
I was able to see a BottleDrop Express and how it works, and was amazed at how easy it is to return cans and bottles. It seems to be a win-win situation for everyone. It removes the responsibility of bottle return areas from store owners, including the expense of hiring employees to maintain and clean those areas, and allows customers to easily return their cans and bottles.
I've observed local grocery stores and retail stores bottle return areas and shared the frustration of store owners having to purchase return machines, then trying to maintain the machines at their own expense, and also shared the frustration as a customer trying to return bottles in areas that aren't maintained or kept clean at no fault of the owner or customer; it's the obvious issue of a return center.
Diane Deal
Elgin
