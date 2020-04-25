My name is Kyle Hove, and I am a recently retired Oregon State Police sergeant with 20 years of service to Eastern Oregon, primarily Union County. I have known and worked with Bill Miller for the majority of these years.
I can recall many night shifts where I was the only officer on duty for OSP, and Bill was the only deputy on duty for the UCSO. I always knew I could count on Bill to lend a hand or have my back if I needed him. When things got tough we relied on each other, learned from each other, and depended on each other. Bill and I always believed we were in it together to find justice in each and every situation. It did not matter that we wore different uniforms. We were on the same page, to protect citizens and find truth and justice for victims of crime.
I have always found Bill to be very competent in his work. He is a take-charge kind of guy and always has been. He will be a compassionate servant-leader for the people of Union County and his staff. What more could you ask for? I know he is the answer to what Union County needs right now. They need continuity and stability to better serve the citizens of Union County. Bill Miller can do that.
Bill has many great endorsements from people who have been involved in the law enforcement profession. They know what he is all about. These people led in this profession too and know what it takes to lead. Like me, they have a belief in Bill, developed from watching him over the years, and this ultimately led to them endorsing him in this important campaign.
Bill is a servant for the people, a veteran, a community volunteer, and he’s been a leader his entire life. He has proven that for more than 30 years. I know him well and respect him. I know his history and his record of service to this community. He is loyal, honest, hardworking and diligent and has the utmost integrity.
I am endorsing Bill Miller for the position of Union County Sheriff. I believe Bill has the desire, experience and qualifications necessary to do the job and do it well. Union County needs new leadership and real experience.
Kyle Hove
Cove
