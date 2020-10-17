To the people who stole our campaign signs and broke and threw our American flags on the ground: You will not change our opinion. We still support our candidate.
We have ordered three more signs and have given a generous donation to our chosen candidate because, unlike tossing our nation's flag on the ground, it is the patriotic thing to do.
Lynn Strandberg
Union
