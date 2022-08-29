I would have to say that reading the recent article on OSU proposing management changes on western federal lands that would ultimately result in more wolves and beavers gave me a chuckle if not a true belly laugh.
There is minimal chance that anybody west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains (actually the I-5 corridor) will sit back while “authorities” place wolves in their backyards. That is why I have personally suggested multiple times that Western Oregon should try that out … also throw in some bears, cougars and more skunks. Point being some think it is OK for urbanites to force wolves, cougars and bears to overpopulate the rural areas on the east side of the mountains.
Just stop and imagine the cost to everyone to return wolves after years of peace and quiet for us (ruralites). It will take millions of our dollars to place, watch over, pay for damages while it’s OK for wolves to eat baby deer and elk or an occasional beef cow. I am hopeful that OSU will consider others points of view and especially confer with Eastern Oregon ruralites who are truly impacted by such decisions.
Ken Parsons
La Grande
