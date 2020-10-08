I'd like to remind everyone that the La Grande mayor and the city council are nonpartisan offices. There's no surprise at the attempt to politicize them, that's been going on all over the country.
I'd also suggest that the idea that there's a plan for the city to involve itself with anti-fascist protests is as silly as the rumors that there was a busload of anti-fascists making their way here. We're getting this sort of noise every week, and we need filters to keep things straight.
Here are two rules from Carl Sagan about critical thinking that I use for that purpose. Take them for what they're worth:
• Wherever possible there should be independent confirmation of the facts.
• Encourage substantive debate on the evidence by knowledgeable proponents of all points of view.
The internet has given everyone in the world a voice. That's never happened before. We need to listen to as many of those voices as possible — otherwise we're all stuck in an echo chamber. I like to step out of that chamber and take it all in. I hope to see others around me doing the same thing.
The mayor and the city council are not Republicans or Democrats. They are public servants.
Norm Cimon
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.