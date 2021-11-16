November includes both Veterans Day and the Marine Corp birthday, a busy month for the veteran community. Typically there are ceremonies, parades and plenty of mattress sales. This year, in addition to all of that, I have a request. Please help us.
I’m tired of watching my brothers and sisters die, broken and alone. I don’t care about your politics or your religion. There should be nothing here but agreement on the fact that our veterans deserve more. We have always been there for you. Please consider spending 10 minutes to be there for us. Call our representatives and tell them you care.
Here are just a few of the most influential bills:
• H.R. 147 provides transition services for military to civilian employment; to include apprenticeships.
• H.R. 886 establishes grants and assistance for state/local/tribal governments to implement programs to assist veterans charged with non-violent crimes to receive help.
• H.R. 3504 improves VA housing and education assistance programs.
• S. 1467 directs the VA to begin clinical trials on medical cannabis.
• S. 189 directs the VA to use the same cost of living increase as Social Security; ensuring disabled veterans keep up with inflation.
For an extensive list of proposals and more ways you can help, visit www.vfw.org/advocacy. (I am not affiliated with the VFW, just a fan of their work.)
Kelley Dolson, USN retired
La Grande
