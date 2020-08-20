Today I contacted the governor’s office asking her to change the Department of Fish and Game policy of forbidding vets to work on injured wildlife animals like certain kinds of squirrels here in Oregon.
It shouldn’t matter what kind of injured animal is helped. The Fish and Wildlife regulation forbidding vets to help injured wild animals is mean-spirited and wrong-headed. They get that way from having too much power and from not thinking the public has authority greater than theirs from the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
State employees work for us — we don’t work for them. They must listen to the public and do our bidding. We, after all, pay their salaries, and if they want to work in our state, they had best listen to all of us.
Nicholas L. Smith
La Grande
