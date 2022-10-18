Corrine Dutto is committed to the city of La Grande, and her record proves this. She has given years of service to our community in order to maintain and improve what we have to offer our families and children. I’m especially grateful for her work to keep our pool and library open and funded, and for the time she spent doing the work to get the train whistles quieted in the city limits. Many city residents literally sleep better at night now because of this achievement.
She is also an experienced grant writer who has brought in funding that has helped enhance experiences of elementary-aged students. Over the years she has given many hours of volunteer time for the children and families of this community.
Corrine has worked for years behind the scenes on several committees (city budget, parks and rec, traffic/road safety, city audit, school sidewalk safety, to name some). If elected for a second term on the city council, she will bring her skills as a good listener along with a great deal of experience as a positive voice in our city government.
Please join me in supporting Corrine Dutto for La Grande City Council Position 7.
Anne March
La Grande
