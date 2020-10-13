My name is Jim Whitbeck and I am writing in support of Steve Clement in his campaign for reelection to mayor of La Grande.
I had the pleasure of working with Steve in multiple capacities, but would first like to focus on my time as a city councilor. I believe one of the most important competencies for his position is a willingness to engage with new and different ideas, seek compromise and, where necessary, be willing to "agree to disagree." Steve not only demonstrated this capability many times over, but brought a sense of leadership and responsibility that is often needed to build consensus and move challenging conversations forward.
Steve has one of the strongest foundations of public service experience of anyone in our community. Put simply, he knows how the processes of our local government work (no small feat) and has built the relationships needed to drive progress. Further, Steve is nothing if not accessible and open to input from any citizen seeking to be heard.
Speaking as the owner of a small local business, from my earliest days through the present Steve has been both a supportive customer and proactive public official in seeking out how the city can help us thrive. I have also seen him at every major community event I can remember, not that I could miss his energy and enthusiasm if I wanted to.
Please consider voting for Steve Clements for La Grande mayor.
Jim Whitbeck
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.