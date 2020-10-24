We are voting for Denise Wheeler for La Grande City Council Position 2. She is a wife, mother, grandmother and musical theater educator with lots of energy to share.
Wheeler moved to La Grande in 2002 and helped initiate the first performances at the Elgin Opera House with her husband, Kenn, who teaches theater at Eastern Oregon University. Wheeler directs musical theater performances at La Grande High School, works as a life enrichment assistant at a local retirement home and is a leader in a faith-based service organization, serving more than 2,000 women in the region.
With Denise, what you see is what you get, a kind, loving and honest person who is ready to help wherever needed. Now she is ready to help the city of La Grande. She will be a breath of fresh air, someone who will be there to serve our city and do it well, because she loves to serve.
Denise truly cares and will be a wonderful asset to the city council. Vote for the best, vote for Denise Wheeler — we are.
Russell Wendy Perry
La Grande
