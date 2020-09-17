I am writing this letter concerning the outgoing Wallowa County sheriff, Steve Rogers. In a few months the new sheriff will be taking over. I wish him well. Sheriff Rogers is ending a career of 30 or more years of service in law enforcement, and I know all of that time was conducted quite honorably. It has to be a very high-pressure occupation, and we cannot take it lightly especially when law enforcement is coming under unfair criticism by far left forces.
In so many cases cities run by Democrat governance fail to support law enforcement and, in many cases, join forces with the violent protesters. Fortunately that has not been the case here in Wallowa County and I believe in Union County, either. Left-wing idiotic governors and mayors in New York, Portland and Chicago, plus a number of others, not only fail to support the police — they want to defund them.
It seems about the only way to express support for our policing entities of federal, state and local law enforcement is by writing letters or perhaps by calling in to media talk shows. They deserve our support in one way or another because they are out daily protecting us, which means, in many cases, life threatening situations to themselves.
God bless you, Sheriff Rogers. You have served us well.
Stormy Burns
Joseph
