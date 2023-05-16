The Union County Warming Station in La Grande closed its doors to overnight guests at the end of March this year. What a great asset to our community the warming center is: a facility to assist the houseless folks of our county, with safe and warm overnight stays as well as dinner and breakfast. We have some generous businesses in La Grande that contributed largely to the meals at the warming center, including Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy’s, Liberty Cafe, La Grande Auto and Ten Depot Street.
Volunteering at the Union County Warming Station was an incredible experience. I met other like-minded community members as well. It was pleasing to be one of the volunteers who gave time and energy to help during the colder months of the year. Working with the volunteers, staff and board at the warming center is a good way to learn about all walks of life and how we are all so vulnerable.
My husband and I took the training, and we were off and running, assisting in all things at the facility. There were many familiar faces in the volunteer base. I was impressed with all the different ways people helped and donated to the warming center, from cash to clothing and of course time.
There was a rotating group of volunteers who cooked meals for approximately 20 people each night. They brought warmly wrapped casseroles, soups, turkey dinners and desserts. The environment during intake and dinner was very familiar, chatter and mingling. Observing the guests getting ready for the night with food and comfort was nice to witness.
It is my hope that the Union County Warming Station can continue providing services in the winters, as well as provide a community resource center to administer resources to help all who need assistance.
Debera White-Waters
La Grande
