The Union County Warming Station in La Grande closed its doors to overnight guests at the end of March this year. What a great asset to our community the warming center is: a facility to assist the houseless folks of our county, with safe and warm overnight stays as well as dinner and breakfast. We have some generous businesses in La Grande that contributed largely to the meals at the warming center, including Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy’s, Liberty Cafe, La Grande Auto and Ten Depot Street.

Volunteering at the Union County Warming Station was an incredible experience. I met other like-minded community members as well. It was pleasing to be one of the volunteers who gave time and energy to help during the colder months of the year. Working with the volunteers, staff and board at the warming center is a good way to learn about all walks of life and how we are all so vulnerable.

