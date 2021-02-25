Upon reading the recent letter to the editor from Miri Koltuv concerning inclusion and fairness, I was extremely impressed by her astute assessment of the issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, class, etc. Her urgings that "everyone should be treated equally regardless of things they can’t control" was especially insightful. For a seventh grader to have such an intelligent grasp of the intricacies of these important subjects is to be commended.
The last sentence of her letter sums it up very well, and I quote, "I hope that our community can come together to support inclusion and fairness for everyone, even when it is not a trending hashtag." I would like to think that we as a community will follow her lead and support her in making an effort to treat everyone equally and fairly.
My last thought is to say how encouraged I am to know that there are young people like this in our midst and what hope it gives for the future. I believe it is extremely important to strive for the kind of behavior Miss Koltuv is encouraging in our small communities so that it may carry out into the wider world. Much appreciation for her words.
Mary Helen Garoutte
La Grande
