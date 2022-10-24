The Oct. 13, 2022, editorial on Ballot Measure 111 raised two main points: Measure 111 has no plan or guidelines to quantify what health care coverage should be, and costs related to this measure, or associated lawsuits, could bankrupt the state.
To address the first, Measure 111 gives our Legislature responsibility to determine how access to health care will be increased, through a process of deliberation and public input. The amendment’s lack of specifics ensures our Legislature has freedom and flexibility to adjust policy to future needs, instead of being locked into a plan coded in our state constitution.
To address the second, lawsuits against the state regularly occur. The threat of possible future lawsuits cannot stand in the way of providing health care. As the editorial pointed out, courts will be required to respect the balance of funding health care and all other essential services provided by the state. This balance means health care costs cannot be allowed to bankrupt the state.
Measure 111 is an opportunity for Oregonians to show that we believe people deserve a fundamental right to health. It is not a tax increase. It is a critical and needed step to assuring access to affordable health care for all.
So many of the challenges we face in our state, and here in Northeastern Oregon, are related to health care access and costs, including homelessness, mental health, addiction and family stress. We all will do better when we all are doing better.
Teresa Smith-Dixon
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.