We were recently at the Union County Sheriff's Office and were pleasantly surprised at how quickly our visit was arranged and our needs addressed. The whole process, from making the appointment to getting our business completed, was handled very efficiently and professionally. As we walked away, we left with a sense of competence and willingness to work with community members.
We began to reflect how long we had known Boyd Rasmussen. We first met Boyd when he was in primary grade school. We watched him become a leader in his class and respected by his peers. His honesty, politeness, demeanor and conviction of right and wrong were strong at a very young age.
Continuing into his high school years, it was easy to watch Boyd and his teammates play sports. Even though Boyd was a standout athlete, he was not a one-man show; he always led by example and was a team player. Because of this, it was not surprising to us that Boyd made a career in law enforcement.
Going forward to his years as sheriff, Boyd developed a team of professional law enforcement officers that we are proud to see in our communities, helping keep us safe. He has officers in our schools being positive role models for our students.
Serious crimes have been committed in our communities that have had us all on edge. Boyd and his team have done their investigations and have apprehended the suspects. We can all sleep easier at night, thanks to Sheriff Rasmussen and his deputies.
Thinking back to our visit to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the professionalism we experienced didn't just happen. It came from the same leadership and integrity we have always seen in Boyd. Without hesitation, we will be voting to keep Boyd Rasmussen as our sheriff.
Ross and Carrie Bingaman
Imbler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.