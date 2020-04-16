I would like to show my support for Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen. I moved to La Grande in 2006 to take the position as the manager of Avista, here in Union County. As manager I was introduced to the area leaders. Sheriff Rasmussen was one of those individuals. We became friends over the last 14 years. I have come to recognize Sheriff Rasmussen as a person I can count on.
I was given his cellphone number then and have used it many times over the years. I have been involved with him on several occasions and watched him interact with people. I have watched him coach football for several seasons, and can say that he is very competitive but always honest and positive.
I remember standing next to him at the Blue Mountain Conference Center when the Forest Service was presenting their plan to close a large amount of the mountain roads. He was there and stood for our rights. I can say that if we ever get in a bind here in Union County, I fully trust him as sheriff to have our backs.
Don Kellogg
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.