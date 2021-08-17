I am encouraged by yet another opinion piece ("River Democracy Act benefits everyone," Aug. 5, 2021) in The Observer showing support and making note of the overwhelming bipartisan desire of Oregonians to protect our waterways and sources of precious fresh water.
I feel this act would be another step toward full realization by Oregonians of the need to protect our sources of fresh water and appreciate the full range of ecosystem services provided by the incredibly complex and vast system of drainages required by this resource.
If we are able to marry this support and enthusiasm with science and the developing earth observation technologies, we may be able to restore natural function to many drainages that have been subjected to misguided management and abuse over the last 150 years. This will be especially important in order to meet the challenges and stress impacting our watersheds now and into the future.
Please support the River Democracy Act and ask your elected officials to do the same.
Chuck LeBold
Union
