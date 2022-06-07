I am writing because it appears that those suffering acute mental illness are not receiving adequate treatment. This is despite the best efforts of law enforcement and mental health providers. My concern is for both the individual patient and the safety of our community. There is an urgent need for a new approach.
I served as Circuit Court Judge for Union and Wallowa counties beginning in 1974 and continuing on either a full-time or part-time basis until 2014, a span of 40 years. Early in my tenure, if a person was brought into court and found to be mentally ill due to danger to self or others, that person could be committed to the Mental Health Division for treatment at the state-run mental hospital. Then that person could be treated with medication and released if the condition stabilized. It was not uncommon for the release to occur in a matter of days, but usually on a supervised basis. If the person failed to follow the terms of release, re-hospitalization could be required for further treatment. However, the other option available at that time was to hospitalize that person for an extended period of time if the illness was serious enough to warrant that treatment.
This process was, for the most part, disbanded as state-run hospitals were closed and replaced with care provided on a local basis. As a result, today we may find the mentally ill living on the streets as homeless in difficult conditions and they are often self-medicated with drugs or alcohol. Or, we may find them in jails or prisons because they have committed crimes, sometimes tragic crimes such as shootings. Or, we may find that the mentally ill person has returned home and on occasion that return has caused pain and trauma to family members. And sadly, we may find that the mentally ill person has committed suicide, which is the second leading cause of death of people ages 15 to 34.
We need mental health institutions that are safe, humane and effective. We need the legal means to compel treatment at these institutions while recognizing the civil liberties and due process rights of the mentally ill. The current method of treatment has been an experiment that has often failed the patient and the community.
Warner Wasley
La Grande
