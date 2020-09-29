In reply to Anne Morrison’s "My Voice" (Sept. 12): I am extremely sorry you went through that horrible experience. No woman should have that happen to them, and I cannot in my heart find any excuse for it.
These may be your feelings toward our president, but what about the claims toward Vice President Joe Biden? Do you excuse him, or President Bill Clinton, or any of the other numerous politicians and other public officials who have been accused and condemned of the same things?
A great many of us are called racist without cause and accused of many acts just because we believe in the right of liberty and free speech. That is why you have the right to write your letter, as do l. Respecting the opinions of others should also be considered.
Will you vote for someone who has been accused of those same things as the person you are degrading? Hatred, lies and abuses including violence such as our country has never seen by so many does not benefit anyone and only causes more discord and unrest.
Instead we should all be praying for our country. To make us whole again as one people who love this land and the life that far outweighs every other nation in the world.
God bless America and all it stands for.
Nathiel Conrad
Cove
