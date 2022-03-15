On Jan. 25 of this year, news journalist Tucker Carlson reported a story about Nancy Pelosi that had to do with national borders. Carlson said that “national borders are central to national security because without borders you can’t have a country.” Carlson quoted Pelosi as saying borders should “be impossible to breach, walled up and buttoned-down.”
When I heard this I was shocked because the Biden administration has done little to secure our southern border and have been responsible for much of the chaos.
As the news story continued, I thought Pelosi must have had an awakening about the nature of national sovereignty, but then I realized she wasn’t talking about our borders — she was talking about Ukraine’s borders, and the broadcast showed her introducing to the House of Representatives an act called “Defending Ukraine’s Sovereignty Act.” She said this act was “developed to insure Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”
Now granted, an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is an international crisis, but the mess we are experiencing on our southern border has already created a humanitarian crisis here at home.
Immigrants are crossing the border and vetting has been pretty much nonexistent and/or ineffective. Progressives and liberals suppose that conservatives are appalled at this influx due to lack of compassion for poverty-stricken people from south of the border and others from around the world.
Also, there is a concern about reports that there has been little or no screenings for COVID, that government agencies have given services that are unavailable to needy American citizens and some of these “illegals” are shipped to all parts of the U.S. Added to all that is the crisis of trafficking people and huge amounts of drugs by the cartels.
But the truth is, compassion is not lacking. The result of all this is anarchy, and those seeking political amnesty, or work, would be much better served if the border was administered in an ordered and reasonable way. It’s hard not to question Nancy Pelosi’s veracity — she is, after all, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America — but under the circumstances, it’s hard not to.
Vicki Correll
Summerville
