Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel’s ill-informed motion to disqualify Circuit Judge Wes Williams from overseeing criminal cases, if allowed, will have a negative impact on the constitutional rights of citizens living in Union and Wallowa counties in and out of the courtroom. Her willingness to jump straight to a motion to disqualify him rather than pursue the avenues that exist to dispute a ruling, such as filing an appeal, leads me to believe she has an agenda.
Last year, 7,881 citizens from both counties voted for Wes Williams to be their circuit court judge. Many people who voted for Wes did so based on years of professional experiences with him and the firsthand knowledge that he is brilliant, fair and ethical, has an exceptional work ethic, and loves everything about Eastern Oregon and its people.
Wes Williams is exactly the kind of person we deserve and need as a circuit court judge. The district attorney’s motion to disqualify him is a step to override the informed choice of the people.
Whether you voted for Wes or not, you should be very concerned by the district attorney’s actions. I encourage people to dig beneath the surface and read the motion and the transcripts of the hearings. You will learn, just as I have, that we are being misled.
Cassie Miller
Union
