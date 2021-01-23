We thrive by honoring a variety of thoughts and ideas
I am writing in response to Warner Wasley’s letter in The Observer (Jan. 19, 2021). Unlike Mr. Wasley, I believe it is important for the newspaper to report on the variety of views held in this community. Otherwise, this newspaper would not be a community paper. He seems to believe there is a uniformity of views in this community, but I believe the community and paper readers span a large spectrum.
Mr. Wasley states that in printing other viewpoints, the newspaper is following a “familiar pattern of some to intimidate and harass anyone who follow a conservative path.” I find that an interesting comment after what I see as years of mounting violence against people of color, immigrants and anyone who disagreed with our past president. There is clear data to show the increase in hate crimes in our country against these groups of people, not against white people, whether conservative or liberal.
The variety of beliefs and diversity of population in our community is why it is very important for the newspaper to report on that variety. It makes it also very important they continue to report on what is happening at a national and state level.
In my 46 years in La Grande, I have never seen the paper reporting only on our local community, and I would regard that limitation as a form of pandering to the current power and leadership in our community. It seems to me Mr. Wasley is suggesting they are the only ones who should have a voice and presence in newspaper reporting. If that is true, they will be the only ones who have any power and leadership role in Union County.
I want us to be a community that can thrive and become strong through considering and honoring a variety of thoughts and ideas. A newspaper that is not “shut up” by any one group can do that.
Sandy Ryman
La Grande
