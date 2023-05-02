I am writing this letter in support of Robin Jolin for La Grande School Board Position 6. Robin is a community member who has the absolute best intentions for our children and LGSD. She will be a welcome addition to the school board and I encourage you to join me in voting for her in the May election.
It has been ages since a mom of young children was on our board. I cannot think of anyone who would be a better fit. This school board position needs to be filled with someone like Robin who is in it for the long haul. It is a role that needs an individual who is a great listener, is creative and has the ability to see things from multiple angles, just like Robin does. Our school board members need to maintain the ability to find the positive in situations while striving to make change and improve.
Robin is one of the most thoughtful, intelligent, and authentic people I know. She walks her first grader to school every single day and interacts with other parents. For several years, she has been a member of Central’s PTO — listening to concerns from families, budgeting funds, meeting the needs of teachers and leading local service projects in schools. Robin has put in the time to earn this spot, and we will all benefit from having her on the board.
My husband, Brad, and I grew up here. We have three sons in La Grande schools. LGSD is navigating academic and social/emotional deficits from the pandemic, reduced enrollment and low graduation rates, and a lack of resources for families. I trust Robin not only to have the capability of seeking solutions for immediate issues, but also to have the wisdom to fully understand long-term outcomes.
Different individuals run for school board positions for different reasons, however, you can be confident that Robin will be diligent and fair in how she approaches decisions. I am honored to give my highest recommendation to Robin Jolin for the upcoming school board election.
Jessica Hagedorn
La Grande
