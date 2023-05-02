Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

I am writing this letter in support of Robin Jolin for La Grande School Board Position 6. Robin is a community member who has the absolute best intentions for our children and LGSD. She will be a welcome addition to the school board and I encourage you to join me in voting for her in the May election.

It has been ages since a mom of young children was on our board. I cannot think of anyone who would be a better fit. This school board position needs to be filled with someone like Robin who is in it for the long haul. It is a role that needs an individual who is a great listener, is creative and has the ability to see things from multiple angles, just like Robin does. Our school board members need to maintain the ability to find the positive in situations while striving to make change and improve.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.