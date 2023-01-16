Thanks to Ken Parsons for his letter pointing out the deficit. Much of that is thanks to the tax giveaway by the previous administration.

The Inflation Reduction Act will pay for itself in its entirety by taxing the very wealthy and by allowing Medicare to shop for the cheapest drug prices. Sen. Ron Wyden and his staff made sure of that. But the changes to the tax code pushed by the previous administration and its representatives in Congress helped dig that deep hole. The benefits went to some of the biggest companies and richest individuals in the world. The rest of us taxpayers were left to cover more than our fair share to make up the difference.

