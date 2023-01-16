Thanks to Ken Parsons for his letter pointing out the deficit. Much of that is thanks to the tax giveaway by the previous administration.
The Inflation Reduction Act will pay for itself in its entirety by taxing the very wealthy and by allowing Medicare to shop for the cheapest drug prices. Sen. Ron Wyden and his staff made sure of that. But the changes to the tax code pushed by the previous administration and its representatives in Congress helped dig that deep hole. The benefits went to some of the biggest companies and richest individuals in the world. The rest of us taxpayers were left to cover more than our fair share to make up the difference.
The answer has always been the same: Taxes need to reflect the value that’s taken out of the economy. That means taxing Amazon for the $5 billion it avoided paying thanks to tax loopholes. It also means making Apple pay taxes here in the United States rather than hide its assets in Northern Ireland, where it does very little of its business. Why should the most valuable company in the world be paying little to no taxes? We could clean up the deficit in a flash by fixing that.
The same party that didn’t care about those deficits when the previous administration delivered huge tax breaks to those swamp creatures really doesn’t care about them now. If they were serious they’d close those loopholes and force the wealthy beneficiaries to pay their fair share.
Until that happens, I’m going to ignore anything they have to say. They’re not talking to me. They are talking to their rich friends.
Norm Cimon
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.