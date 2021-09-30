When I was a small child I had an immunization on my arm for smallpox. I think I got it at school. There was no vaccination at the time for measles, mumps, whooping cough and I had all those diseases missing school for two weeks for each.
Later, polio vaccine and the Salk immunization came along and I got them. I do not remember whether my parents had to sign anything, but I know they did not want me or my siblings to contract polio. I have had tetanus shots, diphtheria, shingles, influenzas and a couple of others that I cannot recall. I am happy to make it to age 85.
When I had an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations, I was grateful, because I did not want to experience the virus. I did not think about possibly spreading the disease to others. I had been wearing a mask to save myself, but now I wear the mask to save others. I know I could be a carrier even though I had the vaccine.
My personal freedom has not been violated by getting vaccines or by wearing a mask. As an adult, I made the choice to protect myself from disease. My personal freedom is not violated when I wear a mask, because I do not want to be responsible for someone else being sick.
Regardless of any requirement or mandate, I do not wish to cause harm to anyone else. I do not wish to cause health professionals to serve until exhaustion due to my disinterest in their plight. I do not want children to forfeit their education because the pandemic continues indefinitely. I do not wish to cause hospitals to fill up with COVID patients making it impossible for people with other health problems to have the care they need.
Even though I am vaccinated for COVID-19 and willing to wear a mask, I want to be able to be admitted to a hospital for treatment if I seriously need treatment for illness or for another face-plant injury in front of the post office.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
