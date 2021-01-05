I read with great interest forensic scientist Michael Howard's Other Views piece on the COVID-19 pandemic because it meshed with an experience I had Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, while shopping at a local, employee-owned big box store.
I was looking for wild bird seed, batteries, etc., when I heard a disturbance at the front of the business. There were several shoppers, masked, not crowded. Someone was yelling and cursing, and I went to check it out. A woman in her 30s or 40s was spewing foul language at an employee who had obviously stopped her because she was not wearing a mask. Signs outside informed customers of mask requirements, which she flouted.
I thought maybe I could calm the person down, but she exited the store still yelling, possibly broadcasting virus to us all.
The next day I mentioned this to a neighbor, and she simply stated "selfishness," which were exactly my thoughts. This is not about the Constitution, not about freedom or liberty, not about the government. It is pure, unabashed, cussed selfishness. What I think, what I do, what I believe is more important than your health and well-being. Very simple, isn't it? Don't hide behind the skirts of highfalutin words. Proclaim to the world that you are the center of the universe and the rest of us be damned. It's nothing more or less than that.
Life has boiled down to the essentials for many of us. Pretty black and white. We want to survive these extraordinary times. We do not want to end up in the hospital with tubes up our nose. We do not want to infect or be infected by other individuals. We want to maintain a semblance of normality until the world rights itself. We want to feed our families. We want to enjoy this place we love. We want to see winter evolve into the new life of spring.
Not asking much is it? Please wear a mask.
M.R. Rosenbaum
La Grande
