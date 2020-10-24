I am writing to endorse Denise Wheeler as a candidate for La Grande City Council. She is an amazing person and will be an incredible addition to the city council.
I have worked with Denise and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is a go-getter and is full of love and compassion for people in all walks of life. I am confident she will work hard to seek out the needs of the city of La Grande and work to meet those needs. She will get out there and meet people and seek out problems and work to find solutions.
Denise is very community focused and wants to create a sense of unity. No one can be sad around Denise. Her personality lifts those around her. She is fantastic to work with and is a team player. I am excited for La Grande to have Denise on the city council. She will do amazing things.
Lauren Hulme
La Grande
